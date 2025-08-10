Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tokyo: Two Boxers Succumb to In-Ring Injuries

In a tragic turn of events, two Japanese boxers, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, have passed away following brain injuries sustained during fights at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. In response, the Japanese Boxing Commission announced a reduction in OPBF title bout rounds to enhance safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tragedy has hit the boxing world as two Japanese fighters, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, have died from brain injuries sustained in bouts at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Both fighters were 28 years old and their untimely deaths have sent shockwaves through the boxing community.

Kotari, who competed against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on August 2, collapsed after completing a 12-round draw. Despite undergoing emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, he succumbed to his injuries. The World Boxing Organization expressed their condolences, lamenting the loss of a promising fighter.

Just days after Kotari's passing, Urakawa died following a knockout loss to Yoji Saito. The Japanese Boxing Commission has since announced that all OPBF title bouts will be reduced from 12 rounds to 10, seeking to bolster safety measures for competitors. These events recall the recent loss of Irish boxer John Cooney, emphasizing the dangers of the sport.

