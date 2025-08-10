Tragedy Strikes Tokyo: Two Boxers Succumb to In-Ring Injuries

Tragedy has hit the boxing world as two Japanese fighters, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, have died from brain injuries sustained in bouts at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Both fighters were 28 years old and their untimely deaths have sent shockwaves through the boxing community.

Kotari, who competed against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on August 2, collapsed after completing a 12-round draw. Despite undergoing emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, he succumbed to his injuries. The World Boxing Organization expressed their condolences, lamenting the loss of a promising fighter.

Just days after Kotari's passing, Urakawa died following a knockout loss to Yoji Saito. The Japanese Boxing Commission has since announced that all OPBF title bouts will be reduced from 12 rounds to 10, seeking to bolster safety measures for competitors. These events recall the recent loss of Irish boxer John Cooney, emphasizing the dangers of the sport.

