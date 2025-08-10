Golden Gloves: Indian Youth Shine at Asian U19 Boxing Championships

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, young Indian pugilists emerged victorious at the Asian U19 Boxing Championships, clinching a total of 14 medals. The event, held on Sunday, saw Nisha and Muskan winning gold medals in the women's category, while Rahul Kundu captured the gold in the men's division.

India's talent shone brightly, with the contingent featuring impressive performances against formidable opponents from China, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Among the ten female boxers in the U19 division, nine returned home with accolades, including two gold, five silver, and two bronze medals, underlining India's prowess in the boxing arena.

The championships concluded with India gearing up for more success as they look forward to securing 13 medals in the U22 category. India's commitment to the sport is evident from the sizeable 40-member contingent that represented the nation in the continental event.

