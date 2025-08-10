Left Menu

Crystal Palace Triumphs in Dramatic Community Shield Showdown

In a thrilling Community Shield match at Wembley, Crystal Palace defeated Liverpool 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw. Keeper Dean Henderson was pivotal, saving decisive penalties, while Justin Devenny scored the winning shot. The victory marks Palace's third consecutive win at Wembley, showcasing their resilience and skill.

Updated: 10-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:13 IST
Crystal Palace clinched the Community Shield title after an intense 3-2 penalty shootout win against Liverpool, following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The victory was secured thanks to the penalty-saving prowess of Dean Henderson and a decisive shot from substitute Justin Devenny.

Liverpool took an early lead through new signing Hugo Ekitike, but Palace responded swiftly with Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty kick. Despite Liverpool regaining their advantage via a deflected attempt by Jeremie Frimpong, Crystal Palace's resilience paid off as Ismaila Sarr equalized late in the game.

The match concluded with a tense penalty shootout. Henderson was the hero again, saving multiple shots, while Devenny's final penalty secured the prestigious win for Palace, who celebrate their third straight Wembley victory, demonstrating their growing prowess on the big stage.

