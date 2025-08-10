Crystal Palace Triumphs in Dramatic Community Shield Showdown

Crystal Palace clinched the Community Shield title after an intense 3-2 penalty shootout win against Liverpool, following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The victory was secured thanks to the penalty-saving prowess of Dean Henderson and a decisive shot from substitute Justin Devenny.

Liverpool took an early lead through new signing Hugo Ekitike, but Palace responded swiftly with Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty kick. Despite Liverpool regaining their advantage via a deflected attempt by Jeremie Frimpong, Crystal Palace's resilience paid off as Ismaila Sarr equalized late in the game.

The match concluded with a tense penalty shootout. Henderson was the hero again, saving multiple shots, while Devenny's final penalty secured the prestigious win for Palace, who celebrate their third straight Wembley victory, demonstrating their growing prowess on the big stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)