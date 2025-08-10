Crystal Palace Clinches Victory in Dramatic Community Shield Clash
Crystal Palace triumphed over Liverpool, winning the Community Shield 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Substitute Justin Devenny scored the decisive penalty. While Liverpool initially led with goals from Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong, Palace equalized twice, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr, before winning the shootout.
Crystal Palace emerged victorious in the Community Shield, narrowly defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after an exhilarating 2-2 draw at Wembley. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson played hero, saving crucial penalty kicks and cementing Palace's win.
Liverpool took an early lead with a goal by new addition Hugo Ekitike, complemented by Florian Wirtz's setup. Yet, Palace's resilience shone through with a penalty scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta and a late equalizer from Ismaila Sarr.
The game culminated in a tense shootout, where substitute Justin Devenny secured Palace's victory, marking a thrilling start to the football season. Manager Oliver Glasner praised Devenny's nerve while acknowledging the team's upcoming European commitments.
