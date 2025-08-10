Tragedy Strikes: Marathon Runner Collapses Post Thane Event

Bene Devasi, a noted fitness enthusiast, tragically collapsed and died upon returning home after participating in the Thane Marathon. Devasi had completed the 21-kilometer segment of the race, according to his family and friends.

Devasi, a resident of Vasant Vihar, was known to be a regular participant in such events. After arriving home post-marathon, he suddenly collapsed and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The exact cause of his demise is yet to be determined, as reported by his kin.

Returning after a five-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Thane Marathon organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation featured 12 categories, including special races for senior citizens and a 'Corporate Run' involving municipal officers, employees, and journalists. The event carried the slogan 'Marathon Thanechi, Urja Tarunaichi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)