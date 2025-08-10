Liverpool's New Season Hopes and Defensive Adjustments
Liverpool need to improve their defensive strategies as they start their Premier League title defense. Despite new signings boosting their attack, manager Arne Slot is concerned about the balance between defense and offense, highlighted by their recent loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.
After a high-spending summer, Liverpool's performance in pre-season has exposed defensive vulnerabilities that manager Arne Slot aims to address as the team gears up for the Premier League. Despite bolstering their squad with new signings, the Reds have conceded too many goals, raising concerns about their title defense.
The addition of playmaker Florian Wirtz and forward Hugo Ekitike has improved Liverpool's attacking prowess. They scored 20 goals in six pre-season games, but the flipside has been conceding eight goals in the last four matches, including two against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield loss.
Slot remains confident in integrating Liverpool's new signings and believes that with minor defensive adjustments, the team can find the right balance between offense and defense. Liverpool's Premier League campaign kicks off against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
