Crystal Palace Demoted Over Ownership Rule Breach

Crystal Palace lost its appeal against demotion to the Conference League due to breaching UEFA's club ownership rules. The decision comes after American investor John Textor held stakes in both Palace and Lyon. Despite selling his stake, UEFA's regulations were not met by the deadline, leading to Palace's demotion.

Lausanne | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:32 IST
In a blow to Crystal Palace, the club failed to overturn its demotion from European competition following a breach of UEFA's ownership rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA's decision, requiring Palace to compete in the lower-tier Conference League instead of the Europa League.

Ownership complications stemmed from American investor John Textor holding significant shares in both Palace and French club Lyon. Despite Textor's recent sale of his Palace stake, the timing missed UEFA's compliance deadline, resulting in the demotion.

This ruling highlights UEFA's strict stance against multi-club ownership, aiming to protect competition integrity. Palace's appeal was dismissed alongside Nottingham Forest and Lyon, whose setups complied with UEFA's rules, allowing them direct Europa League entry.

