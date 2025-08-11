Crystal Palace Demoted Over Ownership Rule Breach

In a blow to Crystal Palace, the club failed to overturn its demotion from European competition following a breach of UEFA's ownership rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA's decision, requiring Palace to compete in the lower-tier Conference League instead of the Europa League.

Ownership complications stemmed from American investor John Textor holding significant shares in both Palace and French club Lyon. Despite Textor's recent sale of his Palace stake, the timing missed UEFA's compliance deadline, resulting in the demotion.

This ruling highlights UEFA's strict stance against multi-club ownership, aiming to protect competition integrity. Palace's appeal was dismissed alongside Nottingham Forest and Lyon, whose setups complied with UEFA's rules, allowing them direct Europa League entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)