Nikeeta Takale: India’s Trailblazing Female Rally Driver with Eyes on Global Championships

Nikeeta Takale, the only Indian female driver participating in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), is setting her sights on the World Rally Championships and the Dakar Rally after securing three podium wins at the Sumatera Utara Rally.

Takale and her co-driver, Sudhindra BG, claimed titles in the APRC RC4 class, APRC Ladies Class, and Sumatera Rally RC4 category during the third round of the championship, earning a spot in the APRC Finals in Japan from November 6-8.

Having started her motorsports journey in 2016, Takale, inspired by her uncle Sanjay Takale, has reached 100 podiums in her impressive career. Key to her success are her supportive father and husband, whom she credits as pivotal figures in her journey.

