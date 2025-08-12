Paris St Germain Signs First Ukrainian Star: Illia Zabarnyi Joins on Five-Year Deal

Paris St Germain has made a significant addition to their squad by signing Illia Zabarnyi, the former Bournemouth centre-back, on a five-year contract. The transfer is reportedly worth around 63 million euros, making the 22-year-old the first Ukrainian player to join the French club. This move marks a new chapter for Zabarnyi, who played a vital role in Bournemouth's defense last season.

During his tenure at Bournemouth, Zabarnyi made 36 appearances, being key to the team achieving a positive goal difference in the Premier League for the first time, as they finished in ninth place. Zabarnyi joins the exodus of Bournemouth defenders this summer, with his move following those of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool.

Expressing his excitement about joining PSG, Zabarnyi stated, 'I'm very happy to join the best club in the world. I'm here to give everything on the pitch and meet the fans.' PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed the signing as a significant strengthening of the squad. The Ligue 1 champions now focus on their upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.