Paris St Germain Signs First Ukrainian Star: Illia Zabarnyi Joins on Five-Year Deal

Paris St Germain has signed Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old becomes PSG's first Ukrainian player, with the transfer reportedly valued at 63 million euros. Zabarnyi, praised for his defending skills, looks forward to contributing to PSG's future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:07 IST
Paris St Germain has made a significant addition to their squad by signing Illia Zabarnyi, the former Bournemouth centre-back, on a five-year contract. The transfer is reportedly worth around 63 million euros, making the 22-year-old the first Ukrainian player to join the French club. This move marks a new chapter for Zabarnyi, who played a vital role in Bournemouth's defense last season.

During his tenure at Bournemouth, Zabarnyi made 36 appearances, being key to the team achieving a positive goal difference in the Premier League for the first time, as they finished in ninth place. Zabarnyi joins the exodus of Bournemouth defenders this summer, with his move following those of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool.

Expressing his excitement about joining PSG, Zabarnyi stated, 'I'm very happy to join the best club in the world. I'm here to give everything on the pitch and meet the fans.' PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed the signing as a significant strengthening of the squad. The Ligue 1 champions now focus on their upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

