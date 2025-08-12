Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid: 2030 Commonwealth Games

India is set to formally announce its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad during the Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting. With Canada withdrawing, India's chances of hosting have improved. The final decision will be made in November by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:47 IST
India's Ambitious Bid: 2030 Commonwealth Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to officially present its bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reviewing the proposal during a Special General Meeting on Wednesday. The country is the favored candidate following Canada's withdrawal from the race.

The IOA meeting agenda focuses primarily on the approval to submit a formal bid to the Commonwealth Sport, which formerly operated as the Commonwealth Games Federation. The forthcoming bid will also cover necessary incidental actions.

Further considerations include auditing the fiscal year 2023-24 accounts and appointing a statutory auditor for 2024-25. A decision on the host country, considering sustainability and regional appeal, is expected by November's end in Glasgow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025