India's Ambitious Bid: 2030 Commonwealth Games
India is set to formally announce its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad during the Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting. With Canada withdrawing, India's chances of hosting have improved. The final decision will be made in November by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
India is poised to officially present its bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reviewing the proposal during a Special General Meeting on Wednesday. The country is the favored candidate following Canada's withdrawal from the race.
The IOA meeting agenda focuses primarily on the approval to submit a formal bid to the Commonwealth Sport, which formerly operated as the Commonwealth Games Federation. The forthcoming bid will also cover necessary incidental actions.
Further considerations include auditing the fiscal year 2023-24 accounts and appointing a statutory auditor for 2024-25. A decision on the host country, considering sustainability and regional appeal, is expected by November's end in Glasgow.
