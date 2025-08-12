Left Menu

Donnarumma's PSG Dilemma: Departure Looms Amid Goalkeeper Shuffle

Gianluigi Donnarumma may exit PSG, missing the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham. With Lucas Chevalier's arrival, PSG faces a goalkeeper shuffle. Despite being last season's star, Donnarumma hasn't renewed his contract, recalling Kylian Mbappé's similar case. PSG started their league on Aug. 17 at Nantes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:15 IST
Donnarumma's PSG Dilemma: Departure Looms Amid Goalkeeper Shuffle
Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Country:
  • France

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the standout goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, finds himself out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham. Speculation of his exit grows as Lucas Chevalier joins the Parisian ranks, potentially reshuffling the team's goalkeeper dynamics.

With Chevalier signed from Lille for over 40 million euros, Donnarumma faces an uncertain future at PSG. The Italian, crucial to last season's Champions League triumph, is unlikely to accept a secondary role, raising questions about his next move as his contract nears its end.

PSG has been here before, notably with Kylian Mbappé's free transfer to Real Madrid. The club must now maneuver the complexity of managing five top-tier goalkeepers, with Donnarumma's departure increasingly probable as PSG kicks off their league matches on Aug. 17 at Nantes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025