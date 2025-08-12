Donnarumma's PSG Dilemma: Departure Looms Amid Goalkeeper Shuffle

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the standout goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain, finds himself out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham. Speculation of his exit grows as Lucas Chevalier joins the Parisian ranks, potentially reshuffling the team's goalkeeper dynamics.

With Chevalier signed from Lille for over 40 million euros, Donnarumma faces an uncertain future at PSG. The Italian, crucial to last season's Champions League triumph, is unlikely to accept a secondary role, raising questions about his next move as his contract nears its end.

PSG has been here before, notably with Kylian Mbappé's free transfer to Real Madrid. The club must now maneuver the complexity of managing five top-tier goalkeepers, with Donnarumma's departure increasingly probable as PSG kicks off their league matches on Aug. 17 at Nantes.

