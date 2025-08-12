New Sports Bills: A Game Changer for Indian Athletes

The Indian Parliament has approved two significant bills aimed at transforming the sports sector: The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. Passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, these bills seek to improve athlete performance at global sporting events.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the critical need for these reforms. Describing prior conditions as 'legal paralysis,' he highlighted how outdated policies and governance issues have hindered athletes and federations.

The bills establish the National Sports Board to ensure strict accountability and the National Sports Tribunal to resolve disputes. They also attempt to reduce political interference while enhancing transparency and fairness in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)