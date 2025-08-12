Left Menu

New Sports Bills: A Game Changer for Indian Athletes

Two new bills aimed at enhancing Indian sports governance and anti-doping measures were approved by Parliament. These bills promise better governance, increased coordination, and stricter accountability, aiding sports federations and athletes in improving their global performance. They aim to address policy voids and promote transparency in sports administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:39 IST
New Sports Bills: A Game Changer for Indian Athletes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament has approved two significant bills aimed at transforming the sports sector: The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. Passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, these bills seek to improve athlete performance at global sporting events.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the critical need for these reforms. Describing prior conditions as 'legal paralysis,' he highlighted how outdated policies and governance issues have hindered athletes and federations.

The bills establish the National Sports Board to ensure strict accountability and the National Sports Tribunal to resolve disputes. They also attempt to reduce political interference while enhancing transparency and fairness in sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025