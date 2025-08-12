New Sports Bills: A Game Changer for Indian Athletes
Two new bills aimed at enhancing Indian sports governance and anti-doping measures were approved by Parliament. These bills promise better governance, increased coordination, and stricter accountability, aiding sports federations and athletes in improving their global performance. They aim to address policy voids and promote transparency in sports administration.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Parliament has approved two significant bills aimed at transforming the sports sector: The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. Passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, these bills seek to improve athlete performance at global sporting events.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the critical need for these reforms. Describing prior conditions as 'legal paralysis,' he highlighted how outdated policies and governance issues have hindered athletes and federations.
The bills establish the National Sports Board to ensure strict accountability and the National Sports Tribunal to resolve disputes. They also attempt to reduce political interference while enhancing transparency and fairness in sports administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Compensatory Afforestation Efforts: Progress and Challenges Unveiled
Bumrah's Potential Inclusion in Final Test: A Strategic Call for India
Operation Sindoor: India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism
Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics
Battle at The Oval: Will Jasprit Bumrah Lead India's Bowling Attack?