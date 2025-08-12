India Revolutionizes Sports Sector with Athlete-Centric Governance Bill

In a landmark move, India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill, a pivotal step towards transforming the nation's sports sector through athlete-centric decision-making. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the bill would usher in significant changes, positioning India alongside twenty other nations with similar sports legislation.

The bill, swiftly approved by both houses of Parliament, is poised to redefine India's athletic strategy with an eye on enhancing performance in international competitions. Mandaviya stressed the government's ambition to craft a medal strategy that could see India rise to a top 10 global ranking within the next decade.

Key provisions of the reform include the establishment of the National Sports Board for funding and recognition decisions, the National Sports Tribunal for expedited dispute resolution, and mandatory inclusion of women and athletes in governance. The bill is seen as a strategic component in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, signaling a new era of sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)