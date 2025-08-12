Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Prepares for One-Day Comeback Amid Team Transition

Rohit Sharma, India's ODI captain, has resumed training with former coach Abhishek Nayar amid discussions of a 'youth only' policy. Post-IPL, he was on a break and retired from Test cricket. There are talks of a farewell series against Australia, with Shubman Gill as a potential new captain.

In a bid to reestablish his presence in the ODI format, India's captain Rohit Sharma has commenced training in Mumbai alongside his former coach, Abhishek Nayar. This development comes on the heels of calls for a fresh, youth-centric approach in India's 50-over team following a successful Test series in England.

After taking a hiatus post-IPL, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, transitioning to a one-format player. During this period, he was on a family vacation in England but has now returned, signaling his intent to remain competitive for the 2027 World Cup.

While discussions within the Indian team management speculate about Sharma's potential farewell series against Australia, the national selectors are focused on building a stable core team. There are speculations of young talent Shubman Gill stepping up as the new ODI captain.

