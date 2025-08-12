Rohit Sharma Prepares for One-Day Comeback Amid Team Transition

In a bid to reestablish his presence in the ODI format, India's captain Rohit Sharma has commenced training in Mumbai alongside his former coach, Abhishek Nayar. This development comes on the heels of calls for a fresh, youth-centric approach in India's 50-over team following a successful Test series in England.

After taking a hiatus post-IPL, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, transitioning to a one-format player. During this period, he was on a family vacation in England but has now returned, signaling his intent to remain competitive for the 2027 World Cup.

While discussions within the Indian team management speculate about Sharma's potential farewell series against Australia, the national selectors are focused on building a stable core team. There are speculations of young talent Shubman Gill stepping up as the new ODI captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)