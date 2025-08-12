FC Goa Eager for AFC Glory in Clash Against Al Seeb

FC Goa is set to return to the Asian football scene on Wednesday, with a critical preliminary round match against Oman's Al Seeb Club in the AFC Champions League 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Gaurs, who previously made history as the first Indian team to compete in the AFC Champions League group stage in 2021, qualified for this preliminary stage by clinching the Super Cup last season.

Al Seeb stands as a formidable opponent, having dominated the Oman Professional League over the past two seasons and captured the AFC Cup in 2022. The winner of this knockout match will progress to the group stage, offering FC Goa the chance to extend their continental presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)