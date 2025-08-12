Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away

The global orienteering community is in mourning following the untimely death of Mattia Debertolis, an Italian sportsman, who passed away during the World Games held in Chengdu, China.

According to International Orienteering Federation president Tom Hollowell, the loss has left an 'unfathomable depth of sadness'. Debertolis, aged 29, fell unconscious amid a men's middle-distance event last Friday.

Debertolis, a prominent member of the Italian national team, had made his mark in various international competitions, achieving fifth place at the 2022 World Cup final relay.

(With inputs from agencies.)