Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died during a foot orienteering event at the World Games in Chengdu, China. The 29-year-old, part of Italy's national team, lost consciousness during the competition. Debertolis was known for his participation in World Championships and World Cup events, placing fifth in the 2022 World Cup final relay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chengdu | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:31 IST
Tragic Loss: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Passes Away
  • Country:
  • China

The global orienteering community is in mourning following the untimely death of Mattia Debertolis, an Italian sportsman, who passed away during the World Games held in Chengdu, China.

According to International Orienteering Federation president Tom Hollowell, the loss has left an 'unfathomable depth of sadness'. Debertolis, aged 29, fell unconscious amid a men's middle-distance event last Friday.

Debertolis, a prominent member of the Italian national team, had made his mark in various international competitions, achieving fifth place at the 2022 World Cup final relay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025