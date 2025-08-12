Sports World Shaken: Injuries, Changes, and Legal Battles
The sports scene sees significant changes as the Texans' TE Brevin Jordan is injured, Packers' QB Jordan Love undergoes surgery, and Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson seeks help after arrest. Real Madrid opposes LaLiga's Miami match, and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani faces a legal challenge over a Hawaii development deal.
The sports world witnessed a series of significant events this week. The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday the placement of tight end Brevin Jordan on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love underwent surgery on his left thumb but is expected to return soon.
In a notable development within track and field, Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson expressed a desire to seek help following an altercation at an airport, marking a period of reflection in her career. In addition, Real Madrid lodged a complaint against LaLiga's decision to hold a match in Miami.
Legal battles also marked the week, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and his agent faced a lawsuit concerning a luxury development project in Hawaii. Amidst these events, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook returned to practice amid contract negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)