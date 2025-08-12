Sports World Shaken: Injuries, Changes, and Legal Battles

The sports world witnessed a series of significant events this week. The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday the placement of tight end Brevin Jordan on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice. Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love underwent surgery on his left thumb but is expected to return soon.

In a notable development within track and field, Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson expressed a desire to seek help following an altercation at an airport, marking a period of reflection in her career. In addition, Real Madrid lodged a complaint against LaLiga's decision to hold a match in Miami.

Legal battles also marked the week, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and his agent faced a lawsuit concerning a luxury development project in Hawaii. Amidst these events, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook returned to practice amid contract negotiations.

