Left Menu

Jack Grealish's Everton Adventure: Reigniting a Stellar Career

England's Jack Grealish, once the country's most expensive footballer, joins Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Following challenges at City, this move offers a chance to reignite his form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Everton manager David Moyes aims to harness his full potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:36 IST
Jack Grealish's Everton Adventure: Reigniting a Stellar Career
Jack Grealish
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jack Grealish, the celebrated England midfielder, has embarked on a new chapter in his career, signing a season-long loan deal with Everton. This move follows a challenging period at Manchester City, where Grealish, once the most expensive player in English football, struggled for consistent game time.

Grealish's 2021 transfer from Aston Villa to City made headlines, setting a record £100 million price tag. He was integral to City's triumphs, including their historic treble-winning 2022-23 season. However, recent seasons saw him drop out of favor, culminating in exclusion from the squad for the Club World Cup. His switch to Everton signifies a quest to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

With Everton's Premier League season opener set against Leeds, manager David Moyes is eager to see Grealish rekindle his dynamic play. Grealish expressed enthusiasm for joining the club, viewing it as an opportunity to excel under Moyes' guidance, away from the tactical constraints he experienced at City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025