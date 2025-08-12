Jack Grealish's Everton Adventure: Reigniting a Stellar Career

Jack Grealish, the celebrated England midfielder, has embarked on a new chapter in his career, signing a season-long loan deal with Everton. This move follows a challenging period at Manchester City, where Grealish, once the most expensive player in English football, struggled for consistent game time.

Grealish's 2021 transfer from Aston Villa to City made headlines, setting a record £100 million price tag. He was integral to City's triumphs, including their historic treble-winning 2022-23 season. However, recent seasons saw him drop out of favor, culminating in exclusion from the squad for the Club World Cup. His switch to Everton signifies a quest to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

With Everton's Premier League season opener set against Leeds, manager David Moyes is eager to see Grealish rekindle his dynamic play. Grealish expressed enthusiasm for joining the club, viewing it as an opportunity to excel under Moyes' guidance, away from the tactical constraints he experienced at City.

(With inputs from agencies.)