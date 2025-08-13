Left Menu

Breaking Records and Setting Milestones: Current Sports Highlights

The USGA extends its media agreement with NBC through 2032. MLB playoffs begin September 30. The Flyers win a contract dispute regarding Ryan Johansen. Pete Alonso breaks Mets' home run record. Carlos Alcaraz advances in Cincinnati Open, and Mondo Duplantis sets another pole vault record. Chicago Stars hire ex-Norway coach Martin Sjogren.

Updated: 13-08-2025
In a major development for golf fans, the United States Golf Association has extended its media rights agreement with NBCUniversal through 2032. The deal ensures the U.S. Open and 11 other championships will remain on NBC, USA Network, and Golf Channel.

In baseball news, Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason is set to commence on September 30, culminating with the World Series starting October 24. The playoffs will kick off with the best-of-three wildcard series, broadcasted on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

Highlighting individual achievements, Pete Alonso set a new Mets franchise record with his 253rd home run, surpassing Darryl Strawberry. Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record for the 13th time, clearing 6.29 meters. On the coaching front, former Norwegian women's national team coach Martin Sjogren is reportedly taking the reins at the Chicago Stars.

