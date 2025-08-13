Raina to Face ED in 1xBet Case Amid Celebrity Crackdowns

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is scheduled to appear at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Wednesday concerning the 1xBet case, following a summons by the agency. Regarded as one of India's finest middle-order batters, Raina made history as the first Indian to score a century in all formats.

With 7,988 runs from 322 international matches, Raina's illustrious career also includes participation in the victorious ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with Team India. Beyond international cricket, Raina's prolific Indian Premier League (IPL) career saw him score 5,528 runs, earning him the nickname 'Mr IPL' for his consistent performance with Chennai Super Kings.

The investigation comes amid a broader crackdown on illegal betting applications, often promoted by celebrities. Actor Rana Daggubati has already appeared before the ED in relation to a similar case. These actions follow a First Information Report by Telangana police, targeting 25 celebrities for allegedly endorsing illegal gambling apps, potentially violating the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

(With inputs from agencies.)