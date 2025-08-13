Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association has formally approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, aiming for an inclusive event featuring medal-earning sports. With Ahmedabad as the proposed host city, India's chances have improved following Canada's withdrawal. Final bid proposals are due by August 31.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially endorsed India's ambitious bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a move confirmed during its Special General Meeting on Wednesday.

Top officials emphasized plans for an inclusive edition, showcasing sports where Indian athletes excel. Ahmedabad is slated as the host city, and with Canada's withdrawal from the race, India's prospects for winning the bid appear promising.

Proposals for the final bid are expected to be submitted by the August 31 deadline. Commonwealth Sport officials, who recently visited Ahmedabad to assess venues, are anticipated to send a larger delegation later this month, as the decision for the host country will be made in November.

