UEFA Super Cup Showdown: PSG vs. Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain takes on Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup, aiming to secure more silverware after a historic treble. PSG faces Tottenham at Stadio Friuli in Udine, with the London club fresh from a Europa League victory. Both teams face challenges as PSG aims to bounce back from recent losses.
- Country:
- Italy
Paris Saint-Germain returns to the trophy hunt, facing Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup this Wednesday. This eagerly awaited encounter pits last season's Champions League and Europa League winners against each other, with PSG entering the match as the heavy favorite.
Despite recently clinching a treble, including their first Champions League title, PSG is keen to recover from a loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final held in the United States. The French team, backed by Qatari investment, looks to reclaim its dominance at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
Tottenham, celebrating its first Super Cup appearance after a 17-year silverware drought, triumphed over Manchester United to win the Europa League. With a new manager, Thomas Frank, and crucial players injured or transferred, Tottenham must overcome significant challenges in this high-stakes match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic North London Derby Enthralls Hong Kong with Arsenal vs. Tottenham
PSG Fined for Fan Misconduct at Champions League Final
Eubank Jr. and Benn Set for 'Unfinished Business' at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham's Midfield Revolution: João Palhinha's Return to the Premier League
Son Heung-min Bids Farewell to Tottenham Hotspur After a Decade