Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Martin Chivers has passed away at the age of 80. Known for his remarkable goal-scoring ability, Chivers netted 174 goals in 367 appearances for Tottenham from 1968 to 1976, leading the team to two League Cup triumphs and UEFA Cup victory.

Chivers held the distinction of being Tottenham's top scorer in European competitions with 22 goals, a record that stood until 2013 when Jermain Defoe surpassed it. His transfer from Southampton in 1968 made him the most expensive player in England at the time, costing 125,000 pounds ($168,000).

In memory of Chivers, Tottenham players are set to wear black armbands during their match against Bournemouth. Condolences from former teammates, including Steve Archibald, highlighted Chivers' elegance and prowess on the field.

