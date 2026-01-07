Left Menu

Farewell to a Tottenham Legend: Martin Chivers Passes at 80

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Martin Chivers has died at 80. Chivers scored 174 goals for Spurs and was the club's top European scorer until 2013. He also played 24 matches for England. Chivers was celebrated by fans and former players alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 23:32 IST
Farewell to a Tottenham Legend: Martin Chivers Passes at 80
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Martin Chivers has passed away at the age of 80. Known for his remarkable goal-scoring ability, Chivers netted 174 goals in 367 appearances for Tottenham from 1968 to 1976, leading the team to two League Cup triumphs and UEFA Cup victory.

Chivers held the distinction of being Tottenham's top scorer in European competitions with 22 goals, a record that stood until 2013 when Jermain Defoe surpassed it. His transfer from Southampton in 1968 made him the most expensive player in England at the time, costing 125,000 pounds ($168,000).

In memory of Chivers, Tottenham players are set to wear black armbands during their match against Bournemouth. Condolences from former teammates, including Steve Archibald, highlighted Chivers' elegance and prowess on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026