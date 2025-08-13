Bournemouth's Strategic Defensive Reinforcement: Diakité Joins for €40 Million

Bournemouth fortified its vulnerable defense with the signing of center back Bafodé Diakité from Lille, a deal reportedly valued at up to €40 million.

Over the summer, Bournemouth had sold key defensive players, including Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, and Milos Kerkez, along with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, generating about $200 million in revenue.

Diakité, aged 24, brings experience from his previous stints with Toulouse and Lille, where he made 107 appearances across various competitions. He is set to potentially debut against Liverpool when the Premier League season kicks off on Friday.

