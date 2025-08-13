Rethinking Test Cricket: Scarcity or Expansion?

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has sparked a conversation about the future of Test cricket amid growing financial burdens on weaker national boards. During a press conference, Greenberg posited that not all cricketing nations need to strive for Test status, arguing that "scarcity in Test cricket is our friend, not our foe."

His comments come after a lively India versus England Test series and one-sided games involving Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. The discussions highlight the pressing challenges within the global structure of red-ball cricket.

The International Cricket Council is considering various models to revamp the Test format, including a potential two-tier system. Greenberg expressed his openness to these new ideas, stressing the necessity for a meaningful and valuable competition that extends beyond Australia, India, and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)