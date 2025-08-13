Aslam Inamdar's Road to Redemption: Kabaddi Star Eyes PKL Comeback

Versatile all-rounder Aslam Inamdar, retained by Puneri Paltan for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, is determined to make a strong comeback after a challenging Season 11. Injured in just the seventh match, a meniscus tear cut short his campaign, but now he is eager to prove his resilience.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery and consciously took a break to regain both physical health and mental fortitude. 'You have to be mentally strong and positive in this game,' Aslam told ANI, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming season and stating his aim to showcase his best form.

Puneri Paltan felt his absence acutely last season, finishing eighth without their former captain who had guided them to victory in Season 10. Aslam emphasized his dedication to team success over personal accolades. In his view, collective triumph enhances a player's value more than individual points.

Reflecting on his PKL career with 545 points in 70 matches, he credits PKL and Puneri Paltan for his transformation from humble beginnings to a kabaddi star. Aslam shared anecdotes from his challenging journey, illustrating the support he received from his team, and his relentless pursuit of the sport amid financial struggles.

Aslam's tale is one of perseverance and gratitude, acknowledging PKL's role in elevating athletes like him from modest backgrounds, and the vital support from his team that has been instrumental in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)