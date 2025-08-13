Left Menu

From Cake Toss to Cricket Glory: RP Singh Remembers 2007 T20 Triumph

Former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh reflects on an unexpected fan encounter during India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai. Singh recalls a memorable moment when a fan tossed him a cake for cutting amidst jubilant celebrations under rainy skies. This event marked India's inaugural T20 World Cup win in 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:37 IST
From Cake Toss to Cricket Glory: RP Singh Remembers 2007 T20 Triumph
RP Singh (Photo: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nostalgic reflection, former Indian speedster Rudra Pratap Singh recounted an unforgettable incident during India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai back in 2007. Singh, who played a crucial role in India's historic win, shared a lesser-known story about an enthusiastic fan who tossed him a cake, asking him to cut it during the jubilant celebrations.

The triumphant Indian cricket team, fresh from conquering the inaugural T20 World Cup at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium, was celebrated with an open bus victory parade through the bustling streets of Mumbai. Enthralled fans braved the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of their heroes, with the vibrant atmosphere marked by chants, cheers, and even treats like chocolates and cakes being thrown towards the champions.

Amidst the electric ambiance, Singh humbly declined the fan's request, concerned about the logistics amidst the rain-soaked celebration. India, led by MS Dhoni, had won a thrilling finale against arch-rivals Pakistan, marking their place in cricketing history. Singh ended his illustrious career, having been a significant contributor to India's pace attack and retiring in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025