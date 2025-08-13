From Cake Toss to Cricket Glory: RP Singh Remembers 2007 T20 Triumph

In a nostalgic reflection, former Indian speedster Rudra Pratap Singh recounted an unforgettable incident during India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai back in 2007. Singh, who played a crucial role in India's historic win, shared a lesser-known story about an enthusiastic fan who tossed him a cake, asking him to cut it during the jubilant celebrations.

The triumphant Indian cricket team, fresh from conquering the inaugural T20 World Cup at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium, was celebrated with an open bus victory parade through the bustling streets of Mumbai. Enthralled fans braved the rainy weather to catch a glimpse of their heroes, with the vibrant atmosphere marked by chants, cheers, and even treats like chocolates and cakes being thrown towards the champions.

Amidst the electric ambiance, Singh humbly declined the fan's request, concerned about the logistics amidst the rain-soaked celebration. India, led by MS Dhoni, had won a thrilling finale against arch-rivals Pakistan, marking their place in cricketing history. Singh ended his illustrious career, having been a significant contributor to India's pace attack and retiring in 2018.

