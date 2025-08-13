Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdowns Await Indian Shuttlers at BWF World Championships 2025

Indian badminton stars, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, prepare for challenging matches at the BWF World Championships 2025. This prestigious event, organized by the Badminton World Federation, offers maximum ranking points and will be held in Paris. India's elite players aim to enhance their legacy with strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:19 IST
High-Stakes Showdowns Await Indian Shuttlers at BWF World Championships 2025
Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu (Photo: BAI Media and Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton players, notably PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are gearing up for the BWF World Championships 2025, where high-stakes matches await them. The tournament, considered the pinnacle of the sport barring Olympic years, is set to take place in Paris later this month, according to Olympics.com.

Sindhu, ranked 15th in women's singles, faces Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in an opening face-off. Although a former world champion, Sindhu has experienced a tough season, with her best performance being a quarter-final appearance at the Indian Open. On the men's side, Lakshya Sen will clash with world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China, a stiff competition for the 21st-ranked Sen.

HS Prannoy, another top Indian shuttler, is scheduled to compete against Finland's Joakim Oldorff. Meanwhile, India's doubles teams will also see action, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty getting a first-round bye. India's rich history at the World Championships has seen them take home 14 medals over the years.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025