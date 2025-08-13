High-Stakes Showdowns Await Indian Shuttlers at BWF World Championships 2025

Indian badminton players, notably PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are gearing up for the BWF World Championships 2025, where high-stakes matches await them. The tournament, considered the pinnacle of the sport barring Olympic years, is set to take place in Paris later this month, according to Olympics.com.

Sindhu, ranked 15th in women's singles, faces Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in an opening face-off. Although a former world champion, Sindhu has experienced a tough season, with her best performance being a quarter-final appearance at the Indian Open. On the men's side, Lakshya Sen will clash with world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China, a stiff competition for the 21st-ranked Sen.

HS Prannoy, another top Indian shuttler, is scheduled to compete against Finland's Joakim Oldorff. Meanwhile, India's doubles teams will also see action, with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty getting a first-round bye. India's rich history at the World Championships has seen them take home 14 medals over the years.