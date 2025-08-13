Left Menu

Rashford Critiques Manchester United's Turbulent Transition: A Decade of Struggle

Marcus Rashford highlights Manchester United's managerial instability and lack of consistent direction as key hindrances to winning the Premier League title. As the club finishes the season at its lowest in decades, Rashford's move to Barcelona signals a fresh start, leaving United amidst ongoing turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:48 IST
Rashford Critiques Manchester United's Turbulent Transition: A Decade of Struggle
Marcus Rashford (Photo: @Marcusrashford/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England's top striker, Marcus Rashford, believes Manchester United's frequent managerial changes and shifting strategies have prevented them from clinching the Premier League title in over a decade. Despite hiring Ruben Amorim mid-season, United ended at a disappointing 15th place.

This poor performance marks United's worst finish in top-flight football since their 1973-74 relegation. Amorim faces a daunting task to reverse the club's fortunes. Rashford, aged 27, won't assist in this rebuild, having moved to Barcelona on a loan after being cut from the squad last December.

Rashford, who spent the latter half of the season at Aston Villa, is the first English player since Gary Lineker in 1986 to join Barcelona. He shed light on United's prolonged success drought, citing lack of stable principles as the main issue. Rashford pointed out the club's reactionary signings, stating they lack a cohesive plan, which led to stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025