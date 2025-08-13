Rashford Critiques Manchester United's Turbulent Transition: A Decade of Struggle
Marcus Rashford highlights Manchester United's managerial instability and lack of consistent direction as key hindrances to winning the Premier League title. As the club finishes the season at its lowest in decades, Rashford's move to Barcelona signals a fresh start, leaving United amidst ongoing turmoil.
England's top striker, Marcus Rashford, believes Manchester United's frequent managerial changes and shifting strategies have prevented them from clinching the Premier League title in over a decade. Despite hiring Ruben Amorim mid-season, United ended at a disappointing 15th place.
This poor performance marks United's worst finish in top-flight football since their 1973-74 relegation. Amorim faces a daunting task to reverse the club's fortunes. Rashford, aged 27, won't assist in this rebuild, having moved to Barcelona on a loan after being cut from the squad last December.
Rashford, who spent the latter half of the season at Aston Villa, is the first English player since Gary Lineker in 1986 to join Barcelona. He shed light on United's prolonged success drought, citing lack of stable principles as the main issue. Rashford pointed out the club's reactionary signings, stating they lack a cohesive plan, which led to stagnation.
