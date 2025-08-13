Alibaug Knights Shine as Second Runner-Up in Pro Govinda League

The grand finale of the Pro Govinda League Season 3 witnessed the Alibaug Knights, represented by the acclaimed Bal Utsahi Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari, achieving the distinction of second runner-up. This impressive performance earned them a prize of Rs 25 lakh. The electrifying tournament, inspired by the traditional dahi handi celebration, gathered top Govinda pathaks nationwide at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli.

Co-owned by chemicals entrepreneur and classical vocalist Jashan Bhumkar, alongside hospitality mogul Ranjeet Bindra of the Bastian Group, the Alibaug Knights delivered a stellar show of skill and coordination. Jashan Bhumkar, reflecting on the victory, stated it embodied relentless dedication and unwavering team spirit, marking a proud moment for their supporters and the team's hard-fought journey.

Now completing its third season, the Pro Govinda League has emerged as a major cultural sporting event, spotlighting the vigor and cooperation inherent in India's dahi handi tradition. Bhumkar emphasized that the Knights displayed exceptional sportsmanship marked by resilience and unity. As the season closes, the team sets its sights on future triumphs, aiming for the championship title in upcoming seasons.