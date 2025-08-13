Thrilling Wins Mark Day 2 of 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

The second day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship showcased exceptional talent and thrilling victories. In Division 'C', Kerala Hockey emerged victorious with an 8-3 win against Telangana, thanks to outstanding contributions from Captain Muhammed Kaif and Adity Kumar.

Meanwhile, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 4-0, securing their win with goals from Captain Keerthivasan alongside Illamaran and Madhavan. Chhattisgarh dominated Hockey Gujarat with a powerful 13-0 performance, spearheaded by Mohit Nayak's incredible six-goal feat, establishing them as formidable contenders.

In Division 'B', Hockey Chandigarh's Satnam Singh scored five goals, leading his team to a robust 7-2 victory over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Hockey Uttarakhand secured a 3-1 win against Bihar with Mahendra Singh Bisht's hat-trick, while Delhi narrowly overcame Hockey Bengal with a 1-0 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)