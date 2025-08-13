Premier League's Legal Maze and Global Aspirations

Premier League CEO Richard Masters addressed criticisms regarding the league's judicial pace concerning Manchester City's 115 financial rule breach charges, at a season launch event in Liverpool. Masters emphasized that an independent panel handles such cases autonomously, highlighting the frustration of lengthy legal processes.

On hosting Premier League matches abroad, Masters dismissed the idea of an additional "Game 39" as out of bounds, despite LaLiga's approval for a match in Miami. He noted that past global expansion objectives have been met through different strategies, maintaining the league's opposition to exporting competitive matches.

Amid relegation concerns, Masters cited successful cases of newly promoted clubs like Nottingham Forest. He confirmed the upcoming operation of an independent football regulator, stating it will enhance the sport without starting from the premise that English football is flawed.

(With inputs from agencies.)