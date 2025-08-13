FC Goa Clinches AFC Champions League Spot with Thrilling Victory
FC Goa earned a place in the AFC Champions League group stage with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Al Seeb Club. Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio scored for Goa, while Nasser Al-Rawahi threatened a comeback for Al Seeb, which ultimately fell short. Goa now joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the tournament.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Indian Super League side FC Goa secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Al Seeb Club of Oman on Wednesday, advancing to the AFC Champions League group stage. The win marks a significant milestone for the team.
Dejan Drazic opened the scoring with a magnificent chip in the 24th minute, setting the tone for Goa. The lead was doubled by Javier Siverio in the 52nd minute, providing a comfortable cushion. Despite Nasser Al-Rawahi pulling a goal back for Al Seeb, Goa's defense clung tightly to their advantage.
This achievement allows FC Goa to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who secured direct entry into the tournament. Al Seeb launched a strong early game with several threats but ultimately could not match Goa's resilience and precision.
