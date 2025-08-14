Left Menu

Concussions and Injuries Shake Up Australia's Cricket Squad

Australia's cricketer Mitchell Owen is sidelined for the rest of the series against South Africa after suffering a concussion. Owen, hit by Kagiso Rabada's delivery, will miss upcoming matches. Matt Short and Lance Morris also face injuries, prompting squad changes ahead of critical matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-08-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 08:02 IST
Mitchell Owen
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen has been sidelined for the rest of the white-ball series against South Africa following a concussion. Caught by a Kagiso Rabada delivery, Owen's condition worsened post-match, despite initially passing a concussion check during the second T20I in Darwin.

As per Cricket Australia's protocols, Owen faces a mandatory 12-day rest period, which rules him out of the series decider in Cairns and potentially the opening of the following ODI series. Injuries have also taken a toll on batter Matt Short and fast bowler Lance Morris, who will also miss the ODI series due to side and back injuries, respectively.

In response, Australia has adjusted its squad, calling in all-rounder Aaron Hardie and slow bowler Matthew Kuhnemann. Meanwhile, the T20I series stands at a tie, with Australia securing the initial victory in Darwin by 17 runs before the latest setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

