Martin Sjögren's New Challenge: Leading the Chicago Stars
The Chicago Stars have appointed Martin Sjögren, former coach of Norway's women’s national soccer team, as their head coach. Sjögren will assume the role in 2026 after his current tenure with Hammarby in Sweden. The decision follows a poor season start under former coach Lorne Donaldson.
- Country:
- Norway
The Chicago Stars have announced the appointment of Martin Sjögren as their new head coach. Sjögren, who previously coached Norway's women's national team, will take charge starting with the 2026 season after concluding his current responsibilities with Hammarby in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.
The decision to bring Sjögren on board comes after a rigorous, data-driven selection process aimed at aligning with the club's ambition to foster a high-performance environment. Sjögren is set to bring his extensive experience to the National Women's Soccer League, known for its competitive nature. The Chicago Stars made this move following a disappointing start to the season under the previous coach, Lorne Donaldson.
Sjögren's appointment reflects the club's long-term vision of excellence and unity in women's soccer. The team is currently struggling in the NWSL, ranking second-to-last. With Sjögren's experience in leading Norway to the 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, the Stars are looking forward to revitalizing their performance in the coming seasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Khalid Jamil named new Indian men's football team head coach by All India Football Federation.
Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian National Football Team
Khalid Jamil Appointed as Indian Football Team's Head Coach Amidst Strong Support for Local Talent
Khalid Jamil Takes Helm as First Indian Head Coach in Two Decades
Khalid Jamil Appointed Head Coach of Indian Football Team