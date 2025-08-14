Patience Urged in Manchester City's Ongoing Legal Saga

As Manchester City's legal battle with the Premier League continues, top officials urge patience while the complex case involving alleged financial breaches drags on for another season. Charged in February 2023, City faces serious accusations but denies any wrongdoing. An independent commission heard the case last year, but no verdict has been reached.

The outcome, which could be as severe as expulsion, hangs uneasily over the new Premier League campaign starting in 2025-26. Richard Masters, the league's chief executive, stated in a Sky Sports News interview that the league cannot expedite the process, asserting its independence from the judiciary panel responsible for the decision.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's global expansion ambitions appear dampened, as Masters indicated a decreased need for games abroad despite past considerations. Previous strategies focused on international growth through broadcasting and digital means, achieving global league status without a controversial extra overseas match.