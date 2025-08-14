Venus Williams: A Timeless Force Returns to the U.S. Open

Tennis legend Venus Williams, aged 45, is making an inspiring return to professional tennis next week at the U.S. Open, marking her first Grand Slam appearance in two years.

The U.S. Tennis Association granted her a wild-card entry, making her the oldest to play in the event since 1981.

Williams, celebrated for her seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Olympic medals, continues her illustrious career despite health challenges and a long absence from the tour due to surgery.