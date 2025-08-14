Left Menu

Venus Williams: A Timeless Force Returns to the U.S. Open

Venus Williams, at age 45, returns to professional tennis at the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam in two years. With a storied career including seven singles Grand Slam titles and five Olympic medals, Williams entered the tournament thanks to a wild-card entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:19 IST
Tennis legend Venus Williams, aged 45, is making an inspiring return to professional tennis next week at the U.S. Open, marking her first Grand Slam appearance in two years.

The U.S. Tennis Association granted her a wild-card entry, making her the oldest to play in the event since 1981.

Williams, celebrated for her seven Grand Slam singles titles and five Olympic medals, continues her illustrious career despite health challenges and a long absence from the tour due to surgery.

