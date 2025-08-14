Tour Championship Revolutionizes Golf's Richest Prize Fund
The Tour Championship introduces a new official prize system with a $40 million pool, making it the wealthiest in golf. Changes include removing starting strokes, giving all top 30 players an equal start, and recognizing the prize as official money. Scottie Scheffler leads current money standings.
For the first time, the Tour Championship's colossal prize fund is recognized as official money, transforming it into golf's most lucrative individual award. The tournament features a $40 million pool, with a $10 million top prize, significantly impacting the FedEx Cup payoff structure.
Notably, starting strokes have been abolished, allowing all top 30 players to begin anew, akin to a standard tournament. This shift gives every finalist a level playing field and underscores the importance of each player's performance at East Lake.
Current leader Scottie Scheffler tops the earnings list, pursued closely by Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun. Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay praised the egalitarian approach, considering triumph in the Tour Championship as a monumental feat beyond just a championship win.
ALSO READ
Joel Dahmen's Bold Bid for the PGA Tour Postseason
Rory McIlroy is missing the PGA Tour postseason opener and it''s not a surprise
Cameron Young Triumphs at Wyndham: Breaks Through with First PGA TOUR Victory
Scheffler’s Stellar Season Continues as PGA Tour Heads Into Closing Events
Tommy Fleetwood's Quest for First PGA Tour Title at FedEx St. Jude Championship