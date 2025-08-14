Tour Championship Revolutionizes Golf's Richest Prize Fund

For the first time, the Tour Championship's colossal prize fund is recognized as official money, transforming it into golf's most lucrative individual award. The tournament features a $40 million pool, with a $10 million top prize, significantly impacting the FedEx Cup payoff structure.

Notably, starting strokes have been abolished, allowing all top 30 players to begin anew, akin to a standard tournament. This shift gives every finalist a level playing field and underscores the importance of each player's performance at East Lake.

Current leader Scottie Scheffler tops the earnings list, pursued closely by Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun. Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay praised the egalitarian approach, considering triumph in the Tour Championship as a monumental feat beyond just a championship win.