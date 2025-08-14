Left Menu

Tour Championship Revolutionizes Golf's Richest Prize Fund

The Tour Championship introduces a new official prize system with a $40 million pool, making it the wealthiest in golf. Changes include removing starting strokes, giving all top 30 players an equal start, and recognizing the prize as official money. Scottie Scheffler leads current money standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Owingsmills | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, the Tour Championship's colossal prize fund is recognized as official money, transforming it into golf's most lucrative individual award. The tournament features a $40 million pool, with a $10 million top prize, significantly impacting the FedEx Cup payoff structure.

Notably, starting strokes have been abolished, allowing all top 30 players to begin anew, akin to a standard tournament. This shift gives every finalist a level playing field and underscores the importance of each player's performance at East Lake.

Current leader Scottie Scheffler tops the earnings list, pursued closely by Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun. Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay praised the egalitarian approach, considering triumph in the Tour Championship as a monumental feat beyond just a championship win.

