Brooks Koepka's $85 Million Return to the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka is set to make a high-profile return to the PGA Tour, following his recent departure from LIV Golf. The golfer has applied for reinstatement under a newly introduced program that comes with a staggering potential financial repercussion of $85 million, as per the U.S.-based circuit's announcement on Monday.

The program, known as the 'Returning Member Program,' targets golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022. This includes not just Koepka, but also stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith. Such players must navigate significant financial penalties, including a potential loss in the Player Equity Program.

Despite the financial implications, Koepka remains optimistic, citing personal reasons and belief in the PGA Tour's direction as key motivations. He plans to make his tour comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Other players have until February 2 to apply, with the program's conditions highlighting the Tour's commitment to high competition and fair opportunities.