Caddie Swap: Scheffler Adapts to Changes Ahead of BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler is navigating a temporary change in his support team for the upcoming BMW Championship. His usual caddie, Ted Scott, is back in Louisiana due to a family emergency. Filling in is Michael Cromie, as Scheffler continues to hold the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.

The shift follows an impressive performance at TPC Southwind, where Scheffler fell just shy of a playoff. Despite the change in personnel, Scheffler remains confident. He praised the efforts of Brad Payne, a longtime friend who filled in after the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler and Cromie, usually Chris Kirk's caddie, are acclimating to the demands of a new golf course. While emphasizing the importance of understanding the minutiae of his game, Scheffler remains committed to his routine as he gears up for the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

