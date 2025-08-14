Left Menu

Caddie Swap: Scheffler Adapts to Changes Ahead of BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler has adopted a temporary caddie, Michael Cromie, for the BMW Championship as his regular caddie, Ted Scott, handles a family emergency. The shift comes after Scheffler narrowly missed a playoff at the TPC Southwind and seeks to maintain his lead in the FedEx Cup standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Owingsmills | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:28 IST
Caddie Swap: Scheffler Adapts to Changes Ahead of BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is navigating a temporary change in his support team for the upcoming BMW Championship. His usual caddie, Ted Scott, is back in Louisiana due to a family emergency. Filling in is Michael Cromie, as Scheffler continues to hold the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup.

The shift follows an impressive performance at TPC Southwind, where Scheffler fell just shy of a playoff. Despite the change in personnel, Scheffler remains confident. He praised the efforts of Brad Payne, a longtime friend who filled in after the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Scheffler and Cromie, usually Chris Kirk's caddie, are acclimating to the demands of a new golf course. While emphasizing the importance of understanding the minutiae of his game, Scheffler remains committed to his routine as he gears up for the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025