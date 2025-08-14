Ten Hag's Rebuild: From Manchester to Leverkusen's Revival

Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United manager, has outlined the challenges he faces as he takes on the role of head coach at Bayer Leverkusen. In his first public statement since assuming the position, Ten Hag emphasized that creating a successful team requires time and dedication, much like his previous experiences.

Ten Hag, known for his candid demeanor, dismissed the notion of magical transformations in football, stating, "No one is like Harry Potter." This sentiment echoes his time at United, where he highlighted the need for perseverance, despite facing squad changes and new dynamics following the departure of Xabi Alonso and key players.

As his new chapter unfolds, Ten Hag is determined to guide Leverkusen through a period of reconstruction. With new signings such as Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, and Mark Flekken, the Dutchman aims to shape a competitive team by the season's climax, highlighting the arduous journey towards trophy contention.

