Left Menu

Ten Hag's Rebuild: From Manchester to Leverkusen's Revival

Erik ten Hag embarks on his first role since leaving Manchester United, tasked with reconstructing Bayer Leverkusen after the departure of key figures. Ten Hag insists that building a successful team takes time and dedication, underscoring the challenges of his new managerial role in German football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leverkusen | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:57 IST
Ten Hag's Rebuild: From Manchester to Leverkusen's Revival
  • Country:
  • Germany

Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United manager, has outlined the challenges he faces as he takes on the role of head coach at Bayer Leverkusen. In his first public statement since assuming the position, Ten Hag emphasized that creating a successful team requires time and dedication, much like his previous experiences.

Ten Hag, known for his candid demeanor, dismissed the notion of magical transformations in football, stating, "No one is like Harry Potter." This sentiment echoes his time at United, where he highlighted the need for perseverance, despite facing squad changes and new dynamics following the departure of Xabi Alonso and key players.

As his new chapter unfolds, Ten Hag is determined to guide Leverkusen through a period of reconstruction. With new signings such as Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, and Mark Flekken, the Dutchman aims to shape a competitive team by the season's climax, highlighting the arduous journey towards trophy contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025