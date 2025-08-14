Left Menu

LA28 to Make History with Venue Naming Rights for Olympic Games

The LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will introduce venue naming rights for the first time, partnering with Comcast and Honda to boost commercial revenues. This new model permits sponsors to retain their venue names and open up naming opportunities for temporary venues, with the potential to significantly impact the Olympic movement's commercial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:35 IST
LA28 to Make History with Venue Naming Rights for Olympic Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will allow naming rights for venues for the first time in history. The announcement came on Thursday, with Comcast and Honda revealed as the inaugural partners in this initiative aimed at enhancing commercial revenues.

Under the pilot program, developed alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC), qualifying LA28 partners can maintain existing venue names and acquire additional marketing assets during the Games. Up to 19 temporary venues will have naming rights available to worldwide Olympic partners and LA28 sponsors, while non-partner sites will adhere to standard "clean venue" rules.

Comcast will sponsor the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios, marking squash's Olympic debut, while Honda Center in Anaheim will keep its name during Olympic events. LA28 chair Casey Wasserman hailed the initiative as a major commercial opportunity and milestone for the Olympic movement's new commercial model, aiming to exceed the sponsorship revenue target of $2.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025