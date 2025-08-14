LA28 to Make History with Venue Naming Rights for Olympic Games
The LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will introduce venue naming rights for the first time, partnering with Comcast and Honda to boost commercial revenues. This new model permits sponsors to retain their venue names and open up naming opportunities for temporary venues, with the potential to significantly impact the Olympic movement's commercial sector.
In a groundbreaking move, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will allow naming rights for venues for the first time in history. The announcement came on Thursday, with Comcast and Honda revealed as the inaugural partners in this initiative aimed at enhancing commercial revenues.
Under the pilot program, developed alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC), qualifying LA28 partners can maintain existing venue names and acquire additional marketing assets during the Games. Up to 19 temporary venues will have naming rights available to worldwide Olympic partners and LA28 sponsors, while non-partner sites will adhere to standard "clean venue" rules.
Comcast will sponsor the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios, marking squash's Olympic debut, while Honda Center in Anaheim will keep its name during Olympic events. LA28 chair Casey Wasserman hailed the initiative as a major commercial opportunity and milestone for the Olympic movement's new commercial model, aiming to exceed the sponsorship revenue target of $2.5 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LA28
- Olympic Games
- Paralympic
- Venues
- Naming Rights
- Comcast
- Honda
- Sponsorship
- IOC
- Commercial Revenue
ALSO READ
Honda Navigates Subdued Market with Strategic Sales Alignment
Honda's Profit Cut in Half Amid Tariff Woes: A Resilient Path Forward
Former AIADMK MLA VR Karthik Thondaiman Joins DMK, Stirs Political Waves in Tamil Nadu
LA 2028 Olympics Breaks Tradition with Venue Naming Rights
Honda Expands Its Horizons: New BigWing Outlet in Chennai