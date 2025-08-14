LA28 to Make History with Venue Naming Rights for Olympic Games

In a groundbreaking move, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will allow naming rights for venues for the first time in history. The announcement came on Thursday, with Comcast and Honda revealed as the inaugural partners in this initiative aimed at enhancing commercial revenues.

Under the pilot program, developed alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC), qualifying LA28 partners can maintain existing venue names and acquire additional marketing assets during the Games. Up to 19 temporary venues will have naming rights available to worldwide Olympic partners and LA28 sponsors, while non-partner sites will adhere to standard "clean venue" rules.

Comcast will sponsor the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios, marking squash's Olympic debut, while Honda Center in Anaheim will keep its name during Olympic events. LA28 chair Casey Wasserman hailed the initiative as a major commercial opportunity and milestone for the Olympic movement's new commercial model, aiming to exceed the sponsorship revenue target of $2.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)