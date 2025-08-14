India's Game-Changing Sports Governance Bill 2025: A New Era for Athletes

The Indian sports landscape witnessed a historic moment as the Rajya Sabha approved the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, a move hailed by Indian Olympic Association vice-president Gagan Narang as a 'landmark decision,' long overdue. This legislative milestone, following its clearance in the Lok Sabha, marks a turning point for sports governance in India.

Expressing optimism, Narang emphasized the Bill's potential to transform the sports administration landscape, by instilling good governance practices that motivate sponsors, athletes, and parents. Welcoming the legislation, Paralympic athlete Simran Sharma lauded the government's proactive efforts, particularly those of the sports minister, in championing athlete welfare and rooting out historical wrongs within the system.

Crafted over a decade, the Bill introduces stringent transparency and accountability measures. It mandates fair elections, financial transparency, and inclusive representation in sports federations and the Olympic Association, while advocating for athlete commissions and women's representation. The alignment with global Olympic standards signals India's commitment to elevating its international sports stature, with eyes set on the 2036 Olympic Games and national development goals.