Matt Richardson Shatters World Record in Cycling Feat

British track cyclist Matt Richardson has achieved a historic milestone in cycling by becoming the first person to break the nine-second barrier in the 200-metre flying start. This remarkable feat took place at the Konya Velodrome in Turkey, where Richardson recorded a time of 8.941 seconds.

The newly set world record surpasses the previous mark of 9.088 seconds, established by Dutch Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen during the Paris Games. In a statement released by British Cycling, Richardson expressed his delight, stating, "It's cool to be able to call myself the fastest cyclist of all-time."

Richardson's transition from Australia to Britain, following his participation in the Paris Olympics, startled many, including elite ex-cyclists who criticized his change of allegiance. However, Richardson shrugged off the criticism, asserting that he made a "good return" on Australia's investment in his talent.

