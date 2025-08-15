India A Clinches Series in Nail-biting Finish Against Australia A

In a nail-biting finish, India A edged past Australia A to clinch a two-wicket victory in the second one-day encounter, marking a successful series win. Strong performances from Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, and Tanuja Kanwar played pivotal roles in overcoming Australia A's formidable target of 265 runs.

Following Alyssa Healy's dynamic 91-run innings for Australia A, India A faced setbacks early on, falling to 193/7. However, a resilient Tanuja Kanwar, along with Prema Rawat, built a crucial 68-run partnership, turning the tide in India's favor with strategic running and disciplined gameplay.

While Tanuja fell just short of the final runs, Prema and Titas Sadhu held their nerve in the last moments, securing a victory with just one ball remaining, cementing a 2-0 series lead. The series showcased promising talent and strategy ahead of significant upcoming international matches.