Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich's seasoned winger, is on the brink of joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The transfer talks are nearing closure, as confirmed by Bayern ahead of the German SuperCup against VfB Stuttgart.

The 29-year-old French international, recognized for his contribution to Bayern over the past decade, leaves a legacy of impressive domestic and international successes, including Champions League victories. Though the transfer is not finalized, Bayern's sports director Christoph Freund highlighted Coman's exceptional impact on the club.

Coach Vincent Kompany expressed the emotional weight of Coman's departure, especially following Thomas Mueller's exit to MLS. Despite this, Kompany insists the team remains focused on the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Bayern's pursuit of Stuttgart's forward, Nick Woltemade, has stalled as Stuttgart declined their latest bid.

