Cricket Scandal: Saliya Saman's Five-Year Ban for Corruption
Saliya Saman, a former Sri Lankan domestic cricketer, has been banned from all cricket for five years following an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal ruling. He was found guilty of breaching multiple articles of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.
In a significant move against corruption in cricket, former Sri Lankan cricketer Saliya Saman has been banned for five years by the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The decision comes after his involvement in breaching the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code.
Saman, aged 39, was among eight individuals charged in September 2023 for violating the Code. His sentence, which dates back to his provisional suspension on 13 September 2023, means he has already served two years of the ban. Saman's career included 101 first-class matches and 77 List A games.
The charges are linked to attempts to corrupt matches in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. Saman faced three specific charges under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4 of the Code, which involved attempts to fix matches and offer rewards for corrupt conduct.
