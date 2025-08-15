Left Menu

Cricket Scandal: Saliya Saman's Five-Year Ban for Corruption

Saliya Saman, a former Sri Lankan domestic cricketer, has been banned from all cricket for five years following an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal ruling. He was found guilty of breaching multiple articles of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code related to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:50 IST
Cricket Scandal: Saliya Saman's Five-Year Ban for Corruption
Saman
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move against corruption in cricket, former Sri Lankan cricketer Saliya Saman has been banned for five years by the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The decision comes after his involvement in breaching the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code.

Saman, aged 39, was among eight individuals charged in September 2023 for violating the Code. His sentence, which dates back to his provisional suspension on 13 September 2023, means he has already served two years of the ban. Saman's career included 101 first-class matches and 77 List A games.

The charges are linked to attempts to corrupt matches in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League. Saman faced three specific charges under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, and 2.1.4 of the Code, which involved attempts to fix matches and offer rewards for corrupt conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025