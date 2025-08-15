Clash of Titans: Firmino's Al-Sadd Set to Face Ex-club Al-Ahli in Asian Champions League

Defending champions Al-Ahli are gearing up for a high-stakes encounter against Roberto Firmino's Al-Sadd in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi Pro League side will reunite with their former star player, who was pivotal in their championship win last May, securing a 2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale.

After his crucial contribution to Al-Ahli's continental success, Firmino now joins Qatar Stars League champions Al-Sadd. Both clubs have been drawn to clash in Doha starting September 15 as part of the competition's eight-match league phase.

The Asian Champions League will once again use the Swiss league format, organizing 24 teams into groups across west and east Asia. The tournament culminates in knockout rounds set for March, with the final stages hosted in Saudi Arabia next April.

