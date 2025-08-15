Thrilling Draws and Victories Mark Day 3 of Hockey India Junior Men Championship

Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship in Jalandhar, Punjab, was packed with riveting action as Division 'B' matches took center stage. Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand emerged victorious in their respective matches, while Hockey Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir settled for an electrifying 5-5 draw.

The day's excitement kicked off with the clash between Hockey Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir. Both teams delivered a thrilling performance, culminating in a high-scoring stalemate. Jammu & Kashmir's captain Rajveer Singh led by example, netting a hat-trick, while Rohanpreet Singh and Gamanpreet Singh also got on the scoresheet. In response, Hockey Himachal's Gourav Kumar scored twice, with Anuj, Pranshu Choudhary, and Sukhmanpreet Singh contributing goals to level the game.

In the second game, Hockey Chandigarh edged out Hockey Arunachal with a 4-3 victory in their Division 'B', Pool A match. Rishav, Moohamed Jaeed, Fateh Singh, and Prabhjot Singh were pivotal in securing the win. Despite an impressive hat-trick by Hockey Arunachal's captain Amarjeet Singh, his team fell just short. The day concluded with Hockey Uttarakhand's commanding 8-1 win over Assam Hockey, featuring a brace from Mahendra Singh Bisht and Rohit Airy, among others, while Rohan Ekka scored Assam's sole goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)