Rinku Singh's Uncertain Spot in Asia Cup Squad

The Indian squad selection for the Asia Cup T20 faces significant challenges, particularly concerning the inclusion of Rinku Singh. A dramatic but previously declining career marks him as a questionable choice. With strong competition for top positions, the selection panel must make tough decisions, potentially excluding Rinku.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:55 IST
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The announcement of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup T20 presents a formidable task for Ajit Agarkar's selection panel, with difficult choices looming—most notably Rinku Singh's inclusion.

Once celebrated for his sensational performance in the IPL, Rinku's career has recently experienced a downturn, leaving his current position in the squad uncertain.

As top players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return to the mix, the competition for spots intensifies, putting Rinku's place at risk. As the selectors deliberate, Rinku's future remains a topic of speculation and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

